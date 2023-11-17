Emotions run high as some lose TOUR cards, others keep season alive

Matthias Schwab, Austin Cook and Paul Haley II are currently projected to hold three of the final four spots in the top 150, but all missed the cut this week and will need to await their fate. Haley II, 35, was visibly dejected after his 1-over round of 71. This was his first year on TOUR since 2013. And it might be his last. He knew what was next: a long weekend of watching the leaderboard and projections, unable to control the outcome.