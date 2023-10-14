PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Shriners Children's Open, Round 3: Featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Shriners Children's Open continues with Round 3 on Saturday from TPC Summerlin. Las Vegas hosts the third tournament of the FedExCup Fall.

    Cameron Champ and Lanto Griffin lead the field at 12 under heading into the weekend. Henrik Norlander trails by one at 11 under with J.T. Poston and Nick Taylor following closely behind at 10 under, two back of the lead.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including featured groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



