1D AGO

How to watch Shriners Children's Open, Round 4: Featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Shriners Children's Open concludes with Round 4 on Sunday from TPC Summerlin. Las Vegas hosts the third tournament of the FedExCup Fall.

    Tom Kim, Adam Hadwin and Lanto Griffin share the lead at 15 under as 14 golfers remain within three strokes of their lead.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including featured groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)

    Radio: Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



