What Lexi Thompson sported in her PGA TOUR debut at Shriners Children's Open
2 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
In her historic debut as the seventh woman to play in a PGA TOUR event, LPGA star Lexi Thompson shot rounds of 73-69, sitting at even par, in the Shriners Children’s Open. Thompson entered the week with a lasting goal to inspire, and though she will not play the weekend, leaves with that mission achieved.
From friendship bracelets to a customized bag, here are all the details from her time at TPC Summerlin.
Entering the week, Thompson debuted a brand new, white Cobra golf bag, complemented by a black-and-pink Scotty Cameron mallet putter.
“I have the Shriners kids designing it and writing a few things on (the bag), which makes it more special because that's what this week is all about,” she said entering the tournament.
Sure enough, as the week progressed, so did the amount of messages scribbled all over the surface. “Continue to be the legend that you are! Thank you and best of luck,” and, “Good luck Lexi! Thank you for the golf lesson,” some of them read.
Lexi Thompson gives golf lesson to Shriners Patient Ambassador
Thompson partnered with Cobra Puma Golf to hand out beaded, colorful friendship bracelets to the Shriners children amongst the network of 22 children’s hospitals, and wore several of them, one of which spelled out "DREAM," throughout Thursday and Friday.
"No dream is too small," she said on a video posted to Puma Golf's Instagram.
“I want to show all these little boys and girls that if they set their mind to anything, they can accomplish anything they want – whether it's in sports or academics or just personally ... that's what I really want to show this week.”
Thompson sported white Puma shoes with a black streak running through the sides and the red Shriners logo etched on the outside, with white laces.
Lexi Thompson's shoes at the Shriners Children's Open. (Getty Images)
The 11-time LPGA winner used a pink-striped training band when hitting driver during her range session prior to Round 1 on Thursday, and ultimately went on to hit 20/28 fairways, performing T13 in driving accuracy with an average driving distance of 301.20 yards.
Lexi Thompson warms up before Round 1 of Shriners Children's Open. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)
She marked her ball using a magnetic golf ball marker clipped to her hat and peppered golf tees throughout her hair.
Lexi Thompson in Round 1 of the Shriners Children's Open. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)
“It was more energizing,” she said following Friday’s round. “Seeing the people out there and hearing the cheers and seeing all the little kids, that's what I play for… A little kid screamed out, ‘Go Lexi, you're great,’ and that just makes my day. No matter what I'm shooting, I could shoot 80, and they'd be like, you did great.”
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.