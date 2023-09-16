How to watch Fortinet Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The inaugural FedExCup Fall kicks off on the West Coast with this week’s Fortinet Championship where Max Homa is looking for a rare three-peat. Round 3 at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California, takes place Saturday.
Sahith Theegala shares the lead with S.H. Kim at 12-under par at the halfway point of the tournament.
Justin Thomas, who just missed the FedExCup Playoffs and is 71st in the FedExCup standings, currently sits in fourth place after a strong showing in the first two rounds.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock). There is no PGA TOUR LIVE coverage for the final two rounds.
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 4-9 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)