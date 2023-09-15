Justin Thomas’ swing, coaching tweaks lead to second-round 67 at Fortinet

It’s a mindset that began to take shape at the Wyndham Championship. Thomas had spent most of the summer playing catch up, hoping one or two results would get him to the top 70 of the FedExCup and in the good graces of the U.S. Ryder Cup decision-makers, whom he would rely on for a captain’s pick. As mediocre results mounted, so did the pressure. He wasn’t playing well and he wasn’t sleeping. It hit a breaking point after he shot 82 in the first round of The Open Championship and missed the cut.