How to watch Fortinet Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The inaugural FedExCup Fall kicks off on the West Coast with this week’s Fortinet Championship where Max Homa is looking for a rare three-peat. The final round takes place Sunday at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Sahith Theegala leads the trio of Justin Thomas, Cam Davis and S.H. Kim by two at 17 under heading into Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock). There is no PGA TOUR LIVE coverage for the final round.
Radio: Sunday, 4-9 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)