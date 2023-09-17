PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch Fortinet Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

How to watch Fortinet Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The inaugural FedExCup Fall kicks off on the West Coast with this week’s Fortinet Championship where Max Homa is looking for a rare three-peat. The final round takes place Sunday at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

    Sahith Theegala leads the trio of Justin Thomas, Cam Davis and S.H. Kim by two at 17 under heading into Sunday.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock). There is no PGA TOUR LIVE coverage for the final round.

    Radio: Sunday, 4-9 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    MUST READS

    Theegala leads freed-up group of contenders at Fortinet Championship

    Theegala leads by two at Fortinet, while Justin Thomas inches closer at Silverado

    Fortinet Championship prize money breakdown, points distribution

    Fantasy primer: Get to know the FedExCup Fall

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.