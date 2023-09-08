Fantasy primer: Get to know the FedExCup Fall

Eligibility for THE PLAYERS Championship and all four majors in 2024 will be determined in time, so my dedicated page for qualifiers into all five tournaments will be updated when qualifying criteria are official. However, because all gamers will appreciate having the 50 automatic qualifiers into the eight Signature Events on the same shelves for their one-stop shopping experience, I will be adding them to the page. Tournament winners previously not yet eligible for all remaining Signature Events will be added when necessary.