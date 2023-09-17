Sahith Theegala leads freed-up group of contenders at Fortinet Championship

Then there’s Thomas. Unlike Theegala and Davis, his spot in the Signature Events remains in question. At 71st in the FedExCup, Thomas must sneak into the top 60 by the end of the fall to get into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational through The Next 10. Though a big load came off his shoulders when he received a captain’s pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He still has much to earn on TOUR, but he’s playing with a renewed sense of freedom and ownership that has served him well.