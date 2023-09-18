With a top-5 finish at the Fortinet Championship, Justin Thomas trends upward for Ryder Cup

In the two months since the Wyndham Championship, Thomas has taken a renewed sense of ownership in his game. He believed he had lost accountability. He became too reliant on his team to solve any issues he ran into and was not as active in the changes as he would have liked. To remedy that, Thomas scaled back how often his father, Mike, is involved. His father is still his swing coach, but Mike won’t travel to every tournament or watch every range session. It’s a similar arrangement to when Thomas was playing some of his best golf in 2017-18 while his father was still balancing his job as a PGA professional. He also parted ways with John Graham, his putting coach.