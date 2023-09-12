PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Fortinet Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The inaugural FedExCup Fall kicks off with this week’s Fortinet Championship at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California, where Max Homa is looking for a rare three-peat.

    Six golfers who finished inside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings are teeing it up in Napa, including Homa, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala, Andrew Putnam, Brendon Todd and Eric Cole. Justin Thomas, who just missed the FedExCup Playoffs and is 71st in the FedExCup standings, will make his first start since the Wyndham Championship as he prepares for the Ryder Cup, where he'll head to Rome as a captain’s pick.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 3-9 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 4-9 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFriday
    Stream 1Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured Group: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.Featured Group: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED GROUPS

    Thursday, Sept. 14

    10:28 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

    10:39 a.m. ET: Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

    ESPN+ Afternoon Coverage (Once morning groups finish):

    3:38 p.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

    3:49 p.m. ET: Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

    Friday, Sept. 15

    10:28 a.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

    10:39 a.m. ET: Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

    ESPN+ Afternoon Coverage (Once morning groups finish):

    3:38 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

    3:49 p.m. ET: Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

    PGA TOUR
