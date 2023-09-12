How to watch Fortinet Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Six golfers who finished inside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings are teeing it up in Napa, including Homa, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala, Andrew Putnam, Brendon Todd and Eric Cole. Justin Thomas, who just missed the FedExCup Playoffs and is 71st in the FedExCup standings, will make his first start since the Wyndham Championship as he prepares for the Ryder Cup, where he'll head to Rome as a captain’s pick.