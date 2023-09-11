The First Look: Fortinet Championship

FIELD NOTES: Six golfers, including Max Homa, who finished inside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings are teeing it up in Napa. Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala, Andrew Putnam, Brendon Todd and Eric Cole are the others… Justin Thomas, who missed the FedExCup Playoffs by a matter of inches, is back in action. Thomas is 71st in the FedExCup standings after a T12 at the final event of the Regular Season, the Wyndham Championship. This will be his first start since as he prepares for the Ryder Cup, for which he was a captain’s pick. He last teed it up at Silverado in 2019, when he finished fourth. In fact, Thomas’ last three results at this event are 4-8-3… Thomas and Homa are not the only parts of the American Ryder Cup squad teeing it up in Napa. Captain Zach Johnson is in the field along with Vice Captain Stewart Cink, who won the event in 2020… Mackenzie Hughes, who is 51st in the FedExCup standings is in action. Hughes just missed making the top 50, which would have qualified for him all eight Signature Events in 2024. Hughes can earn spots in the two Signature Events after The Sentry by being in the top 60 of the FedExCup after The RSM Classic… Akshay Bhatia, who captured the Barracuda Championship for his first TOUR title and in the process converted a Special Temporary Membership into a full PGA TOUR membership, will look to keep his solid momentum going in the FedExCup Fall. He had four top-10s in his 19 events this season… Other notables in the field include TOUR winners and fan favorites Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, and Joel Dahmen… Matt Kuchar, who has never missed the FedExCup Playoffs, returns to Napa where he finished 12th a year ago. The 45-year-old is the only golfer in the FedExCup era to tee it up in the postseason in all of the 17 years.