Power Rankings: See who leads the pack at the Fortinet Championship

The Fortinet is the first of seven tournaments contributing to the FedExCup Fall. Each yields an official PGA TOUR victory, membership status in the winners category of the Priority Ranking through at least 2025 and exemptions into the 2024 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters, the PGA Championship and other invitationals. However, because of the renewal of calendar-year scheduling, the tournaments in the FedExCup Fall will be contested to determine membership status for 2024. All PGA TOUR members will open the new season in January with zero FedExCup points.