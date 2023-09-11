Power Rankings: See who leads the pack at the Fortinet Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
When considering where to open the inaugural FedExCup Fall, there’s no better backdrop than the tournament that launched all 10 wraparound seasons – the Fortinet Championship.
Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, California, hosts, also as usual, but there’s ironic timing in the biggest change of the week and the modified impact of this year’s edition of the tournament. That and more can be found below the ranking of projected contenders.
Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar will be among the notables reviewed in Golfbet Insider.
The Fortinet is the first of seven tournaments contributing to the FedExCup Fall. Each yields an official PGA TOUR victory, membership status in the winners category of the Priority Ranking through at least 2025 and exemptions into the 2024 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters, the PGA Championship and other invitationals. However, because of the renewal of calendar-year scheduling, the tournaments in the FedExCup Fall will be contested to determine membership status for 2024. All PGA TOUR members will open the new season in January with zero FedExCup points.
The debut of the administrative rerouting to secure one’s job aligns nicely with the newest challenge at Silverado this week.
Holes 14-17 used to be Nos. 8-11, while the old stretch from 12-17 now are holes 8-13. The rerouting of the loop serves multiple purposes, not the least of which is that the par-3 17th (formerly the 11th) is the signature hole of the North Course, and it now sets up the 575-yard, par-5 finisher.
Silverado remains a stock par 72 measuring 7,123 yards, but the shift has created respective nines of 35 and 37 with three par 5s on the back side.
Spectacular conditions are forecast throughout the tournament. Passing clouds will generate some texture to the sightlines at ground level as shadows graze by, but sunshine will dominate. Daytime temperatures will eclipse 80 degrees until Sunday’s finale when that’ll be the target. The only threat among the elements barely deserves the mention; that is, wind could kick up later every afternoon.
Last year’s scoring average of 71.518 should be beaten this week. Primary rough is down half-an-inch to 2½ inches because there’s been more precipitation this year, so the adjustment is a compromise in the face of the reality that Silverado’s fairways annually are among the stingiest to split. Primarily Poa annua greens are commensurate in size to the course’s modest length, so they again should surrender about 12 greens in regulation per round on average. The surfaces themselves remain dialed to 11½ feet on the Stimpmeter.
Fittingly to conclude the astronomical summer, the field is at its maximum of 156, but as daylight hours at this latitude begin to dwindle in the fall, so will field sizes until The RSM Classic concludes the FedExCup Fall with 156 across two courses. Therefore, the Fortinet very well might be the only reasonable chance for a handful deeper in the trenches of membership to make noise.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous perspectives. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers
WEDNESDAY: Golfbet Insider
SUNDAY: Payouts and Points, Medical Extensions, Qualifiers, Reshuffle
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.