Hope is contagious: How Max Homa's journey inspires his peers

“I learned from him that day,” McCormick said. “I could tell that he was so good, and you could tell from a mile away, anyone who was watching could tell that he was getting in his own way. … When he talks about the end of that season and how he turned it around, it makes sense to me from a mental perspective where he was at. I think that’s what the game can do to you. He’s been an awesome player his whole life, and then when you have some adversity, especially out here, you can get beat up because everybody’s so good.