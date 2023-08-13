PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

How to watch FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    It's on. The FedExCup Playoffs start this week in Tennessee with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place outside of Memphis – a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958. The top 70 players advanced to the first Playoffs event. The field includes FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, along with Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay and more. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points.

    Lucas Glover has the lead going into Sunday with a fourth-round 66 that has him sitting at 14 under. Following closely behind is Taylor Moore, who carded a 5-under 65 and sits one-back of Glover. Tommy Fleetwood trails at 12 under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday, 1-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
    Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Featured Group: 12-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.- 6 p.m.
    Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.- 6 p.m.
    Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Linear Window: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m ET

    Stream 1: Finish Scottie Scheffler, Chris Kirk

    Then join Sungjae Im, Russell Henley in progress

    Stream 2: Finish Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

    Then join Collin Morikawa, Cam Davis in progress

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 14 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 16 (par 5)

    FEATURED GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    10:25 a.m. ET – Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

    Featured Groups

    8:20 a.m. ET – Jason Day, Matt Kuchar

    Then drop to Scottie Scheffler, Chris Kirk for 11:15 a.m. ET

    8:50 a.m. ET – Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes

