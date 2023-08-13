How to watch FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It's on. The FedExCup Playoffs start this week in Tennessee with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place outside of Memphis – a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958. The top 70 players advanced to the first Playoffs event. The field includes FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, along with Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay and more. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points.
Lucas Glover has the lead going into Sunday with a fourth-round 66 that has him sitting at 14 under. Following closely behind is Taylor Moore, who carded a 5-under 65 and sits one-back of Glover. Tommy Fleetwood trails at 12 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 1-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Linear Window: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m ET
Stream 1: Finish Scottie Scheffler, Chris Kirk
Then join Sungjae Im, Russell Henley in progress
Stream 2: Finish Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
Then join Collin Morikawa, Cam Davis in progress
Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 14 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 16 (par 5)
FEATURED GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
10:25 a.m. ET – Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
Featured Groups
8:20 a.m. ET – Jason Day, Matt Kuchar
Then drop to Scottie Scheffler, Chris Kirk for 11:15 a.m. ET
8:50 a.m. ET – Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes