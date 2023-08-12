FedExCup update: Five compelling Playoffs scenarios to follow Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Taylor Moore broke through the pack of players at 8 under to start the day, firing a 31 on the front. Despite two bogeys on the back, he spent much of the afternoon tied with Glover for the lead, finishing in solo second and just one back. He is No. 2 in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, No. 2 in Strokes Gained: Total, and No. 3 in Strokes Gained: Approach-to-Green. He is projected to leap all the way from 25th in the FedExCup to No. 6, potentially even higher with a win. Moore picked up his first PGA TOUR victory at this year’s Valspar Championship…Tommy Fleetwood carded his third straight round of 66 to climb all the way up to solo third. A model of consistency this season, his continued strong form projects him to move from 26th to 9th in the FedExCup…Max Homa fired a 65 on Moving Day to put him in contention, three back of Glover. Interestingly enough, a finish of T4 or worse would actually drop him in the FedExCup standings from fourth to fifth…Jordan Spieth had a similar round to Friday, both 68s, where he found himself in tough positions but made the best of it. He sits at T4 and is still projected to move 14 spots up to No. 17, virtually ensuring a ticket to East Lake…Stephan Jaeger carded a 69 Saturday to keep himself in the hunt for a spot in the top 50. The journeyman is projected to jump nine spots to No. 52 and just needs to finish solo 14th or better to earn a spot in the eight Signature Events on next season’s schedule…Jon Rahm fought his way to a second straight 67 on Saturday. He is currently in no danger of losing his No. 1 seed in the FedExCup. Still, if not for that opening round 73, he could easily be in contention this week…Ben Griffin was the last man to sneak in the Playoffs at No. 70 and currently sits T16. He is expected to jump twelve spots to number 58. He would need to finish solo 9th or better to make it to next week and write one of the best stories on TOUR this year.