How to watch FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    It's on. The FedExCup Playoffs start this week in Tennessee with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place outside of Memphis – a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958. The top 70 players advanced to the first Playoffs event. The field includes FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, along with Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay and more. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points.

    Lucas Glover leads Jordan Spieth by one at 10-under par. Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Kim are among a pack of five tied for third at 8 under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday, 1-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Linear Window: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m ET
    Stream 1:Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Lee Hodges

    Stream 2:Finish Jon Rahm, Matt NeSmith, Harris English

    Then join Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Cam Davis in progress

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 14 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 16 (par 5)

    FEATURED GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    9:06 a.m. ET– Jon Rahm, Matt NeSmith, Harris English

    Featured Groups

    8:20 a.m. ET – Rickie Fowler, Seamus Power

    10:34 a.m. ET – Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Stevens

