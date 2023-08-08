Playoffs bubble projections: Storylines around the FedEx St. Jude and coveted top-50 lineup

At times in 2023, Cameron Young has flashed what made him last season’s PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year: he’s ranked third in driving distance, fourth in birdie average and 10th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. The difference in Young’s performance this season has been in limiting mistakes: he is 123rd in bogey avoidance this season, down more than 40 spots from the previous year. As you might expect, his scrambling (171st) and Strokes Gained: Putting (167th) have taken a bit of a dive, too.