FedExCup update: Lucas Glover in position to go back-to-back on TOUR at FedEx St. Jude

Scottie Scheffler used three birdies in his final four holes to finish strong and shoot a second-round 66. Scheffler, who is T8 and three shots off the lead, is projected to move from second to first in the FedExCup. He’s also tied with defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, who also is T8 after shooting his own 66 after an impressive display of iron play on Friday. They’ll play a third consecutive round together Saturday…Lee Hodges, who recently picked up his first win at the 3M Open, will play alongside Scheffler and McIlroy on Saturday after shooting 65. He is currently projected at No. 30 in the FedExCup…FedExCup leader Jon Rahm used an incredible par save on 18 to shoot 67 but is T51 at even par and projected to fall out of the top spot in the standings… Tommy Fleetwood is in third place after shooting consecutive 66s and could clinch a second straight TOUR Championship appearance. He’s projected to jump from 26th to 15th in the standings…Sepp Straka was a runner-up at TPC Southwind last year and arrived this year after a victory at the John Deere Classic and runner-up at The Open. He has struggled this week, however, and is 69th place after shooting 72-73. He is projected to fall from 15th to 24th in the standings.