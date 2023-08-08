PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

How to watch FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    It's on. The FedExCup Playoffs start this week in Tennessee with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place outside of Memphis – a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958. The top 70 players advanced to the first Playoffs event. The field includes FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, along with Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay and more. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).; Saturday, 1-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    10:26 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

    Featured Groups

    10:02 a.m.– Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

    10:14 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

    11:56 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    10:02 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

    12:56 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

    Featured Groups

    9:26 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

    10:26 a.m. – Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

    MUST READS

    The First Look

    One-liners on all 70 players in the FedExCup Playoffs

    Power Rankings: Fedex St. Jude Championship

    Power Rankings for the FedExCup Playoffs

    PGA TOUR 2024 schedule

    Expert Picks

    Five things to know: TPC Southwind

    Prize money breakdown

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.