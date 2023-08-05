PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch the Wyndham Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR Regular Season comes to a close with the Wyndham Championship at familiar Sedgefield Country Club. It's the last opportunity for players to jump inside the top 70 of the FedExCup standings and make the Playoffs. Big names like Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott sit on the outside looking in. Last year's defending champion Tom Kim will miss his title defense due to an ankle injury. He suffered a Grade 1 tear after slipping in the backyard of his rental house after the first round of The Open Championship.

    Russell Henley leads Billy Horschel by one at 12-under par. Horschel used an 8-under 62 to get squarely in the mix on Friday. Adam Svensson and Lucas Glover among a pack of four golfers two shots back at 10 under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:05 a.m. ET – J.J. Spaun, Trey Mullinax

    11:35 a.m. ET - Justin Thomas, Matt Wallace

    Featured Groups

    8:15 a.m. ET – Sam Burns, Chez Reavie

    9:50 a.m. ET – Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry

    10:50 a.m. ET - Adam Scott, Kyle Westmoreland

    Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR
