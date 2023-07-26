Defending champion Tom Kim withdraws from Wyndham Championship

Kim, 21, earned his first PGA TOUR victory at last year's Wyndham Championship, overcoming a quadruple-bogey on his opening hole to win by five. Kim shot 61 in the final round, including a front-nine 28. He later won a second title at the Shriners Children's Open, becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice on TOUR before turning 21. He also starred for the International Team at last year's Presidents Cup.