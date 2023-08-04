Bubble boys Austin Eckroat, Ben Griffin settle for wait-and-see status for Playoffs
Written by Helen Ross @helen_pgatour
GREENSBORO, N.C. – There was more than a hint of resignation in Austin Eckroat’s voice.
He had come to the Wyndham Championship as the man on the FedExCup bubble at No. 70. But two rounds of 1-over 71 at Sedgefield Country Club left him outside the cutline with no control over his Playoffs destiny.
“I knew making the cut was important this week and I played well enough to do that, I just made too many mistakes out there,” he said, no doubt thinking about the two double bogeys he made to bookend his first nine, the back nine, on Friday.
Eckroat acknowledged it seems “unlikely” that the top 70 will stand pat as it was entering the week. After the first round, he had dropped to No. 71 in the projections as the Playoffs field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship hung in the balance. He was projected 72nd at the end of the second round.
“I'm going to go home and kind of expect that my run for the season is over,” said the 24-year-old Eckroat, who played college golf at Oklahoma State. “And if somehow it hangs on, which as I said is very unlikely, I'll get a flight and I'll get over to Memphis. I'm kind of thinking my offseason starts right now.”
Interestingly, Eckroat played in the first two rounds with another young pro whose Playoffs future was hardly assured. Ben Griffin, who played at UNC-Chapel Hill, came into the week ranked No. 68 and had replaced Eckroat on the bubble in the projections when play concluded Friday.
By the final three holes on Friday, the two were joking about the fantastical scores they probably needed to advance.
“The last three holes we tried to determine how many hole‑outs we both needed to make the cut, and none of us had a hole‑out,” said the 27-year-old Griffin, who shot 70-73 to miss the cut. “I thought I had a good chance of a hole‑out on eight. But we were joking around towards the end.
“There's not much you can do with when you're four or five out with a few holes to go except try to have fun out there. Austin's a great buddy of mine. We had a good time, but definitely unfortunate the way we both finished.”
Like Eckroat, Griffin struggled on his first nine holes Friday. He also made the turn in 39 after making four bogeys and got his lone birdie when he two-putted the par-5 fifth hole.
The PGA TOUR rookie was “bummed” by the way he played at Sedgefield Country club and knows he’ll need some good fortune to advance to the first Playoffs event. While he waits to see how things play out, though, he plans to use his time wisely.
“I'll probably practice this weekend and try to get ready for next week,” Griffin said. “You know, if I don't get in, obviously I'll have quite the long time off. So, it's kind of an interesting scenario I'm in.
“It's not a scenario I want to be in, you would much rather be in control of your destiny. I'll just have to wait. I'll probably try to work on a few things this weekend, maybe Sunday, and we'll see where the chips fall.”
Should a player not finish in the top 70 and make the Playoffs, he will still be eligible to compete for exempt status for the 2024 season during the FedExCup Fall. That series begins Sept. 14-17 at the Fortinet Championship and ends at The RSM Classic, Nov. 16-29.
Players from No. 51 and beyond in the FedExCup standings carry their points from the Regular Season into the FedExCup Fall. They can continue to earn points toward top-125 status through The RSM Classic.