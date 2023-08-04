Justin Thomas improves with Friday 65, edges closer to FedExCup Playoffs

His chip-in on the 16th was another example. Dealing with a severe false front, Thomas could have easily failed to get up-and-down. He watched his playing partner Shane Lowry putt off the green from pin-high and make a double bogey. Given his last few weeks, it hardly would’ve been a surprise to see Thomas make a similar number, but his chip checked perfectly after three bounces and rolled right into the cup. Then on the 18th, Thomas converted a nifty up-and-down from the greenside bunker to card a bogey-free back-nine 32.