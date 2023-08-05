FedExCup update: Billy Horschel vaults into Wyndham contention – and Playoffs position

Following his Thursday 62, first-round leader Russell Henley stayed atop the leaderboard Friday thanks to five birdies and just one lone bogey, on the par-4 18th, to sign for a 66 (at 12 under, he leads by one over Billy Horschel). He entered the week at No. 34 and is projected to move to No. 11. … Canada’s Adam Svensson (No. 37, projected to 29) followed up his opening-round 63 with a 67 to move into a tie for third at 10 under. He had it to 4 under on the day before bogeys at Nos. 15 and 16 interrupted the momentum, but he made birdie at the 17th finish on a high note. … Shane Lowry (No.,76, projected at No. 78) battled through an up-and-down day to stay inside the cutline at 3 under for the tournament. The Irishman made three birdies on the front and but faltered on the back with two bogeys and a double before a wild birdie at No. 18 left him with a 69. He needs a minimum of a two-way tie for 23rd to make the Playoffs. … Adam Scott (No. 81, projected at No. 82) did nothing to help his case to make the Playoffs on Friday, following up his first-round 65 with a 1-over 71. Scott has never missed the Playoffs since its inception in 2007.