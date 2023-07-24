Brian Harman makes Ryder Cup statement at The Open

Rahm, McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Fleetwood would earn automatic spots if the qualification period closed now, while Straka made a move with a career-best major showing (T2) Sunday at The Open. It came just two weeks after his win at the John Deere Classic and marked his second top-10 finish at a major this season. Straka undoubtedly impressed Europe Captain Luke Donald and stands the precipice of the roster, moving up one spot on the European Team's world points list, from No. 8 to No. 7. He's is now just one spot behind Fleetwood, who holds the last automatic spot on the European roster.