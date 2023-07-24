2023 Ryder Cup standings for U.S., European teams
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Ryder Cup is rapidly approaching.
The United States and Europe will face off in Italy for the first time, as the 2023 edition of the biennial competition will be played Sept. 25-Oct. 1 at Rome’s Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Six players will automatically qualify for each team while the remaining half of each roster will be decided by captain’s picks from the United States’ Zach Johnson and Europe’s Luke Donald.
The teams use different criteria to determine their six automatic qualifiers. U.S. players earn qualifying points based on money earned between the 2022 and 2023 BMW Championships. The top six on the points list after the BMW earn spots on the U.S. roster.
The European team utilizes two different criteria to determine its six automatic qualifiers – a European Points list based on points earned on the DP World Tour and a World Points list based on the Official World Golf Ranking.
European players began earning points at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, and their qualifying window closes Sept. 3. The top three players on the European Points list earn spots on the team, as do the top three players on the World Points list who did not already earn a spot on the European list.
See below for the updated standings for each team as of July 24, 2023.
UNITED STATES
|Ranking
|Points
|Points Back
|1. Scottie Scheffler #
|25,741.7
|--
|2. Wyndham Clark #
|13,366.1
|--
|3. Brian Harman #
|10,194.5
|--
|4. Brooks Koepka #
|9,421.15
|--
|5. Xander Schauffele #
|8,672.0
|--
|6. Patrick Cantlay #
|8,454.8
|--
|7. Max Homa
|8,264.5
|190
|8. Cameron Young
|7,679.3
|776
|9. Jordan Spieth
|7,482.1
|973
|10. Keegan Bradley
|7,422.3
|1,033
|11. Collin Morikawa
|7,116.8
|1,338
|12. Rickie Fowler
|6,892.1
|1,563
|13. Sam Burns
|6,832.8
|1,622
|14. Justin Thomas
|6,370.1
|2,085
|15. Denny McCarthy
|6,239.9
|2,215
|16. Kurt Kitayama
|5,777.9
|2,677
|17. Will Zalatoris
|5,529.1
|2,926
|18. Harris English
|4,888.3
|3,567
|19. Tony Finau
|4,380.3
|4,075
|20. Chris Kirk
|4,240.3
|4,215
|21. Sahith Theegala
|3,978.7
|4,476
|22. Adam Schenk
|3,952.5
|4,502
|23. Taylor Moore
|3,703.7
|4,747
|24. Tom Hoge
|3,679.3
|4,776
|25. Russell Henley
|3,671.2
|4,784
# - Denotes players who would currently earn a spot on the team.
EUROPE
EUROPEAN POINTS
|Name
|Points
|Points Back
|1. Rory McIlroy #
|4033.5
|--
|2. Jon Rahm #
|3417.2
|--
|3. Robert MacIntyre #
|1743.6
|--
|4. Yannik Paul
|1,652.9
|91
|5. Adrian Meronk
|1,614.2
|130
|6. Tommy Fleetwood
|1,534.4
|210
|7. Victor Perez
|1,528.0
|216
|8. Rasmus Hojgaard
|1,516.9
|227
|9. Adrian Otaegui
|1,375.2
|369
|10. Shane Lowry
|1,290.2
|454
|11. Tyrrell Hatton
|1,253.0
|491
|12. Jordan Smith
|1,230.0
|514
# - Denotes players who would currently earn a spot on the team.
WORLD POINTS
|Name
|Points
|Points Back
|1. Jon Rahm
|388.6
|--
|2. Rory McIlroy
|364.6
|--
|3. Viktor Hovland #
|265.8
|--
|4. Tyrrell Hatton #
|195.5
|--
|5. Tommy Fleetwood #
|158.3
|--
|6. Matt Fitzpatrick
|152.8
|5
|7. Sepp Straka
|141.8
|16
|8. Shane Lowry
|104.3
|54
|9. Justin Rose
|93.9
|64
|10. Robert MacIntyre
|92.3
|66
|11. Adrian Meronk
|76.1
|82
|12. Seamus Power
|69.3
|89
# - Denotes players who would currently earn a spot on the team.