2023 Ryder Cup standings for U.S., European teams

    The Ryder Cup is rapidly approaching.

    The United States and Europe will face off in Italy for the first time, as the 2023 edition of the biennial competition will be played Sept. 25-Oct. 1 at Rome’s Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

    Six players will automatically qualify for each team while the remaining half of each roster will be decided by captain’s picks from the United States’ Zach Johnson and Europe’s Luke Donald.

    The teams use different criteria to determine their six automatic qualifiers. U.S. players earn qualifying points based on money earned between the 2022 and 2023 BMW Championships. The top six on the points list after the BMW earn spots on the U.S. roster.

    The European team utilizes two different criteria to determine its six automatic qualifiers – a European Points list based on points earned on the DP World Tour and a World Points list based on the Official World Golf Ranking.

    European players began earning points at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, and their qualifying window closes Sept. 3. The top three players on the European Points list earn spots on the team, as do the top three players on the World Points list who did not already earn a spot on the European list.

    See below for the updated standings for each team as of July 24, 2023.

    UNITED STATES

    RankingPoints Points Back
    1. Scottie Scheffler #25,741.7 --
    2. Wyndham Clark #13,366.1 --
    3. Brian Harman #10,194.5 --
    4. Brooks Koepka #9,421.15 --
    5. Xander Schauffele #8,672.0 --
    6. Patrick Cantlay #8,454.8 --
    7. Max Homa8,264.5190
    8. Cameron Young7,679.3776
    9. Jordan Spieth7,482.1973
    10. Keegan Bradley7,422.31,033
    11. Collin Morikawa7,116.81,338
    12. Rickie Fowler6,892.11,563
    13. Sam Burns6,832.81,622
    14. Justin Thomas6,370.12,085
    15. Denny McCarthy6,239.92,215
    16. Kurt Kitayama5,777.92,677
    17. Will Zalatoris5,529.12,926
    18. Harris English4,888.33,567
    19. Tony Finau4,380.34,075
    20. Chris Kirk4,240.34,215
    21. Sahith Theegala3,978.74,476
    22. Adam Schenk3,952.54,502
    23. Taylor Moore3,703.74,747
    24. Tom Hoge3,679.34,776
    25. Russell Henley3,671.24,784

    # - Denotes players who would currently earn a spot on the team.

    EUROPE

    EUROPEAN POINTS

    Name Points Points Back
    1. Rory McIlroy #4033.5 --
    2. Jon Rahm #3417.2 --
    3. Robert MacIntyre #1743.6 --
    4. Yannik Paul1,652.991
    5. Adrian Meronk1,614.2130
    6. Tommy Fleetwood1,534.4210
    7. Victor Perez1,528.0216
    8. Rasmus Hojgaard1,516.9227
    9. Adrian Otaegui1,375.2369
    10. Shane Lowry1,290.2454
    11. Tyrrell Hatton1,253.0491
    12. Jordan Smith1,230.0514

    # - Denotes players who would currently earn a spot on the team.

    WORLD POINTS

    Name Points Points Back
    1. Jon Rahm388.6 --
    2. Rory McIlroy364.6 --
    3. Viktor Hovland #265.8 --
    4. Tyrrell Hatton #195.5 --
    5. Tommy Fleetwood #158.3 --
    6. Matt Fitzpatrick 152.85
    7. Sepp Straka141.816
    8. Shane Lowry104.354
    9. Justin Rose93.964
    10. Robert MacIntyre92.366
    11. Adrian Meronk76.182
    12. Seamus Power69.389

    # - Denotes players who would currently earn a spot on the team.

