Brian Harman stays steady to maintain five-shot lead at The Open

Harman hasn’t had much experience leading majors. The one time he led one, at the 2017 U.S. Open, he stumbled with a final-round 72 to tie for second place. He was quite the opposite of a favorite prior to the week, but he is nothing but that tomorrow. It feels like if he can remain consistent with what has done this week, five shots should be more than enough. He is a model of consistency who has made the FedExCup Playoffs for a dozen straight years. “I’m proud of that,” he said.