Max Homa earns first top-10 finish in a major at The Open Championship

Wife Lacey shared a picture of Homa posing with his index finger raised as well, signifying a mission accomplished. Although the celebration for a top-10 finish might be a tad overblown – it’s not his ultimate goal, of course – Homa is very much in on the shtick. It’s an entertainment industry, and the Los Angeles native leans into the idea that fans connect with honesty, transparency and cognizance of the journey. For a player like Homa who has navigated his share of ups and downs – he’s a three-time Korn Ferry Tour graduate, as he lost his TOUR card twice – the open give-and-take resonates even more so.