Open champion Brian Harman returns home to surprise celebration

This was Harman's first time in his native Georgia since his remarkable six-shot victory at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The 36-year-old overcame two early bogeys in his final round to shoot a 1-under round of 70 and hold off the likes of Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Jon Rahm to secure his first major championship and first TOUR win since 2017. The win moved him to sixth in the FedExCup standings and 10th in the Official World Golf Ranking.