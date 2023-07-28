Open champion Brian Harman returns home to surprise celebration
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The newest Champion Golfer of the Year received a return fitting of the accomplishment on Friday.
Alongside his wife and three kids, Brian Harman was surprised by more than 50 friends as he returned home to St. Simons Island after a family vacation that followed his triumph last week in The Open. Fellow PGA TOUR players Harris English and Davis Love III, as well as Harman’s swing coach Justin Parsons, were among the group that greeted the Harman family at McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport.
“It’s so cool. It warms my heart seeing everyone here,” Harman said. “My wife played it off pretty good. I was thinking we would just scoot home and not see anybody, so I’m thrilled everyone came out. It’s really touching.”
Holding a son in one arm and the claret jug in the other, Harman stepped off the plane to see many of his close friends standing nearby with congratulatory signs and well wishes. Harman, who was unaware of the surprise, signed autographs, posed for photos and drank out of the claret jug in celebration.
Brian Harman surprised by friends and family upon return with Claret Jug
This was Harman's first time in his native Georgia since his remarkable six-shot victory at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The 36-year-old overcame two early bogeys in his final round to shoot a 1-under round of 70 and hold off the likes of Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Jon Rahm to secure his first major championship and first TOUR win since 2017. The win moved him to sixth in the FedExCup standings and 10th in the Official World Golf Ranking.