Brian Harman surprises with dominant win at The Open Championship

He’s as serious as it gets about this stuff. At other times he can come off as glib, as he did when he congratulated Scotland for having “the worst weather on the planet. They win.” (He had just tied for 12th at the Genesis Scottish Open.) But this, too, is misleading. He says these things with merriment, not menace, and those who know him best say he’s actually a teddy bear. Harman blew kisses to the crowd and tapped his heart after walking off the 18th green Sunday.