How to Watch the Barracuda Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the Barracuda Championship takes place Sunday from the Tahoe Mountain Club in California.
Patrick Rodgers holds a one-point lead after the third round. Ryan Gerard and Akshay Bhatia trail close behind.
The TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event, played opposite The Open Championship, is co-sanctioned between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 5-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)