Genesis Scottish Open exemption awaits John Deere champ

Several players are in position to take advantage of the exemption entering the weekend at TPC Deere Run. They include William Mouw, who finished No. 6 in the PGA TOUR University rankings and is competing on a sponsor exemption; Akshay Bhatia, who is a Special Temporary Member of the PGA TOUR; and Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion and a past John Deere Classic winner. William Mouw sits at 10-under and is T5, only three back from the lead after a 66-66 start. Askhay Bhatia finished at 7-under and is T18, and Glover is 8-under and T10.