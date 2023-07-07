Genesis Scottish Open exemption awaits John Deere champ
2 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Winning this week’s John Deere Classic could come with an added benefit. In addition to the 500 FedExCup points and two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR, a victory Sunday also could earn the champion a spot in next week’s Genesis Scottish Open.
The tournament is holding a sponsor exemption for the winner of the John Deere Classic if he is not already exempt for next week’s event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Several players are in position to take advantage of the exemption entering the weekend at TPC Deere Run. They include William Mouw, who finished No. 6 in the PGA TOUR University rankings and is competing on a sponsor exemption; Akshay Bhatia, who is a Special Temporary Member of the PGA TOUR; and Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion and a past John Deere Classic winner. William Mouw sits at 10-under and is T5, only three back from the lead after a 66-66 start. Askhay Bhatia finished at 7-under and is T18, and Glover is 8-under and T10.
Others in contention at the John Deere Classic who are not yet exempt for the Genesis Scottish Open include Jonas Blixt (T18 and 7-under), Grayson Murray (T10 and 8-under), Peter Kuest (T10 and 8-under), Yuto Katsuragawa (T18 and 7-under) and Troy Merritt (T29 and 6-under). Kuest is in the Deere field after Monday qualifying for last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic and finishing T4. Kasuragawa Monday qualified this week and shot 63 on Friday.
Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, the top player in PGA TOUR University’s Class of 2023, was previously granted a sponsor exemption into the Genesis Scottish Open. Aberg is currently three back from the lead at the John Deere Classic, sitting at 10-under.
The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour. Seventy-five players are exempt into the field based on their standing on the DP World Tour’s eligibility rankings.
A sponsor exemption into the Genesis Scottish Open has already served as a springboard for the career of one of the TOUR’s young stars. Tom Kim finished third at Renaissance Club last year after receiving a sponsor exemption into the field. He shot a final-round 67 to finish third and spark a late-season run that included earning Special Temporary Membership and a win at the Wyndham Championship.
With a Genesis Scottish Open exemption in the balance, the winner of the John Deere Classic could initiate their own late-season charge.