How to watch John Deere Classic, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 3 of the John Deere Classic begins Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. J.T. Poston will attempt to successfully defend his title from 2022. Last year’s PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Cameron Young is in the field.

    Cameron Young leads after Friday and currently sits at 13-under. He is two ahead of Adam Schenk, William Mouw, and Brendon Todd who finished at 11-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    LIVE COVERAGE

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1 Main Feed: 10:45 a.m.- 6 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured Groups: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4 Featured Holes: 11:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    11:05AM ET Sepp Straka / Tyler Duncan / Nick Hardy (1st Tee)

    Featured Groups

    11:05AM ET Beau Hossler / Troy Merritt / Matthew Nesmith (10th Tee)

    12:00PM ET Chris Kirk / Nate Lashley / J.T. Poston (1st Tee)

    Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

