Gordon Sargent makes John Deere cut, gets closer to clearing PGA TOUR U Accelerated threshold

PGA TOUR University Accelerated was announced last year as a way for high-achieving amateurs to earn PGA TOUR status via their accomplishments in elite amateur and professional competition. While PGA TOUR U’s benefits – which include status on the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and the TOUR’s international tours – are reserved for college seniors, the Accelerated program rewards high-achieving players who are on a faster track. Players must earn 20 Accelerated points by the end of their third year of NCAA eligibility to earn PGA TOUR status through the program. Sargent is entering his junior season at Vanderbilt.