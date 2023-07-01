How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to the Motor City for the Rocket Mortgage Classic with the first round scheduled to begin Thursday. Tony Finau returns to try to successfully defend a title on the PGA TOUR for the first time. Two-time major champions Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are set to make their tournament debuts in Detroit.
Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith both sit at 13-under and lead going into Saturday. Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Aberg are closely behind, finishing at 12-under going into Round 3.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday - Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
LIVE COVERAGE
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
9:15AM ET Harry Higgs / Matt Wallace
11:55AM ET Keegan Bradley / Sam Ryder
Featured Groups
8:10AM ET Zach Johnson / Greyson Sigg
11:25AM ET Max Homa / Ryan Moore
Featured Holes: 5th (Par 3), 11th (Par 3), 15th (Par 3), 17th (Par 5)