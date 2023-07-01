PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The PGA TOUR heads to the Motor City for the Rocket Mortgage Classic with the first round scheduled to begin Thursday. Tony Finau returns to try to successfully defend a title on the PGA TOUR for the first time. Two-time major champions Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are set to make their tournament debuts in Detroit.

    Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith both sit at 13-under and lead going into Saturday. Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Aberg are closely behind, finishing at 12-under going into Round 3.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday - Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.- 6 p.m.Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:15 a.m.- 6 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    9:15AM ET Harry Higgs / Matt Wallace

    *Leaves Higgs / Wallace to pick up*

    11:55AM ET Keegan Bradley / Sam Ryder

    Featured Groups

    8:10AM ET Zach Johnson / Greyson Sigg

    11:25AM ET Max Homa / Ryan Moore

    Featured Holes: 5th (Par 3), 11th (Par 3), 15th (Par 3), 17th (Par 5)

