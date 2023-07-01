Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa cautiously in contention at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Fowler led the U.S. Open after each of the first three rounds but fell back to T5 after a final-round 75. He was close last week at the Travelers Championship, too, but was ultimately too far away from Keegan Bradley. Meanwhile Morikawa felt he had a chance to after three rounds at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday but withdrew because of a back injury before the final round. He was T4 through two rounds at the Masters, T3 at the same point of THE PLAYERS Championship and led the Sentry Tournament of Champions every day before losing to Jon Rahm in the final round.