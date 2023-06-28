PGA TOUR enters ‘new phase’ of negotiations after Framework Agreement
1 Min Read
Any proposed agreement requires approval from TOUR’s Policy Board, including Player Directors
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR Policy Board met Tuesday afternoon to focus on a ‘new phase’ in the Framework Agreement that was announced earlier this month.
“Entering the Framework Agreement put an end to costly litigation,” the Policy Board said in a statement. “Management, with input from our Player Directors, has now begun a new phase of negotiations to determine if the TOUR can reach a definitive agreement that is in the best interests of our players, fans, sponsors, partners, and the game overall.”
The 10-person PGA TOUR Policy Board features five Player Directors: Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson.
“If future negotiations lead to a proposed agreement, it would need approval by the TOUR’s Policy Board, which includes Player Directors,” the statement said. “In the meantime, we are all committed to the safeguards in the Framework Agreement that ensure the PGA TOUR would lead and maintain control of this potential new commercial entity. We are confident that the TOUR’s mission will continue to focus on showcasing the game of golf while serving local communities.”