Akshay Bhatia's struggle to find results: the Jailbird putter experiment

“I’ve looked at it two ways, like realizing should I be somewhere else on the Korn Ferry Tour and not here?” said Bhatia, who has full status on the Korn Ferry Tour this season but has elected not to use it much, playing only four KFT events to 14 events on TOUR. “I am trying to change my perspective because after Colonial and Memorial and RBC (Canadian Open) I felt like being on the PGA TOUR is the worst thing in the world but it’s really not. If I play good golf it takes care of itself.”