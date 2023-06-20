PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Travelers Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The PGA TOUR heads to TPC River Highlands this week for the Travelers Championship. This year’s impressive crop of youngsters will take on the TOUR’s top players as the Travelers Championship also is a Designated event.

    The top eight players in the world are all scheduled to tee it up at TPC River Highlands, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, FedExCup leader Jon Rahm and defending champion Xander Schauffele.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    LIVE COVERAGE

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    7:35 a.m. ET Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark

    Featured Groups

    7:15 a.m. ET Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala

    7:25 a.m. ET Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo

    Featured Holes: 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    7:25 a.m. ET Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

    Featured Groups

    7:15 a.m. ET Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

    7:35 a.m. ET Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim

    Featured Holes: 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

