The First Look: Travelers Championship

FIELD NOTES: Xander Schauffele, who was tied for third through 36 holes at the U.S. Open, will return to try to successfully defend his title at the Travelers Championship. Schauffele hasn’t missed a cut this season and has seven top-5 finishes… World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, winner of this year’s THE PLAYERS, and FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, who counts the Masters among his four wins in 2023, are also in action at TPC River Highlands…The top eight in the world ranking will all be in Connecticut… There will be six former champions teeing it up, led by Schauffele and 2021 winner Harris English. English finished T8 in the U.S. Open after sitting in fifth place at the halfway point… Sahith Theegala will return as he looks to avenge last year’s loss. He double-bogeyed the 72nd hole after leaving his approach shot in a fairway bunker, finishing two shots behind Schauffele. The second-year TOUR member is looking for his first TOUR title… Rickie Fowler, who was tied for the lead at the U.S. Open through 54 holes, is one of the many notables set to tee it up at the Travelers. In all, the tournament will have 14 of the top-20 ranked golfers in the world. Fowler finished T5 at Los Angeles Country Club after holding the lead through three rounds.