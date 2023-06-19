Power Rankings: Travelers Championship

That’s always easier written and said than done but guys don’t need to step on drivers this week. If undecided, perhaps respecting that TPC River Highlands annually ranks inside the toughest half of all courses in scrambling will tilt the balance. Its pair of par fives – Nos. 6 and 13 – are deceivingly challenging as a set as well, as they also are among the hardest sets among all courses. Bottom line, the vibe of central Connecticut as summer begins guarantees a timely soft landing after the stresses of last week.