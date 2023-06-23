How to watch Travelers Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to TPC River Highlands this week for the Travelers Championship. This year’s impressive crop of youngsters will take on the TOUR’s top players as the Travelers Championship hosts a Designated event for the first time.
The top eight players in the world are all scheduled to tee it up at TPC River Highlands, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, FedExCup leader Jon Rahm and last year's defending champion Xander Schauffele.
Denny McCarthy has the 18-hole lead with a first-round 10-under-par 60. Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley both fall shortly behind at 8-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. . Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
LIVE COVERAGE
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
7:25 a.m. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau
Featured Groups
7:15 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick
7:35 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim
Featured Holes: 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)