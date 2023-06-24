PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Travelers Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The PGA TOUR heads to TPC River Highlands this week for the Travelers Championship. This year’s impressive crop of youngsters will take on the TOUR’s top players as the Travelers Championship hosts a Designated event for the first time.

    Denny McCarthy and Keegan Bradley sit at the top of the leaderboard at 15-under. McCarthy finished with a secod-round 65 and Bradley carded a 63.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    LIVE COVERAGE

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    10:59AM ET Justin Thomas / Gary Woodland / Justin Suh

    12:16PM ET Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Sungjae Im

    Featured Groups

    11:10AM ET Rickie Fowler / Carson Young / Kevin Tway

    11:43AM ET Scottie Scheffler / Tom Kim / Aaron Rai

    Featured Holes: 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

