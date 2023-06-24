How to watch Travelers Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
The PGA TOUR heads to TPC River Highlands this week for the Travelers Championship. This year’s impressive crop of youngsters will take on the TOUR’s top players as the Travelers Championship hosts a Designated event for the first time.
Denny McCarthy and Keegan Bradley sit at the top of the leaderboard at 15-under. McCarthy finished with a secod-round 65 and Bradley carded a 63.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
LIVE COVERAGE
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
10:59AM ET Justin Thomas / Gary Woodland / Justin Suh
12:16PM ET Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Sungjae Im
Featured Groups
11:10AM ET Rickie Fowler / Carson Young / Kevin Tway
11:43AM ET Scottie Scheffler / Tom Kim / Aaron Rai
Featured Holes: 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)