How to watch RBC Canadian Open, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The RBC Canadian Open heads to Oakdale Golf and Country Club for Canada’s national open, the third-oldest continuously run event on TOUR after the U.S. Open and Open Championship. Round 2 begins on Friday as Rory McIlroy looks to win the event for a third year straight.

    Corey Conners, Justin Lower, Chesson Hadley, and Aaron Rai are tied at 5-under par with rounds of 67. Matt Fitzpatrick sits one back after a round of 68 and back-to-back champion Rory McIlroy is at 1-under par.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Group: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Group: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Hole: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Hole: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    7:55AM/ET – Shane Lowry, Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker (10th tee)

    Featured Groups

    7:33AM/ET – Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Matt Kuchar (10th tee)

    7:44M/ET – Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson (10th tee)

    Featured Holes

    4 (par 4), 9 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 14 (par 3)


