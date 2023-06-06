How to watch RBC Canadian Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The RBC Canadian Open heads to Oakdale Golf and Country Club for Canada’s national open, the third-oldest continuously run event on TOUR after the U.S. Open and Open Championship. Round 1 is set to begin Thursday as Rory McIlroy looks to win the event for a third-year running.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
7:33 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson
Featured Groups
7:44 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg
7:55 a.m. – Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood
Featured Holes