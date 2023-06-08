Ludvig Aberg makes waves with a promising PGA TOUR debut during round 1 at RBC Canadian Open

Aberg is firmly in the mix after one round and was just two shots back of the lead as the afternoon wave kicked off in Toronto. He’s got a long way to go if he wants to win his pro debut, but at least he’s got a little recent motivation to lean on in Rose Zhang. Zhang, who captured her maiden LPGA Tour title last week in her pro debut (the first woman to pull off the feat since 1951), had long impressed Aberg while the two were both in college.