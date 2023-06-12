Tommy Fleetwood’s wait for a TOUR title continues

Fleetwood played his first 17 holes Sunday in 5 under, including back-to-back stuffed wedges for birdies at 16 and 17 that brought him to the final hole with victory in his sights; the par-5 18th played to just 4.432 on Sunday, with 38 birdies and three eagles, compared to 31 pars and two bogeys. Fleetwood missed the fairway right with irons, though, on both the tee shot and second shot, leading to a short-sided third shot from 82 yards that forced him to play conservatively to the back of the green and settle for a two-putt par.