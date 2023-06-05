Five things to know: Oakdale Golf Course

With 27 holes, the property is big enough to make sure the best in the world can prepare appropriately (two holes have been converted into the tournament driving range while the member’s driving range is set to be a music venue for Friday and Saturday-night concerts) and fans from North America’s fourth-most populated city can see if McIlroy will make it a three-peat, or, perhaps, one of the 19-plus Canadians in the field – led by Corey Conners, who is tops on the FedExCup – will make a little history.