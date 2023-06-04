The First Look: RBC Canadian Open

FIELD NOTES: Rory McIlroy looks to win the RBC Canadian Open for the third straight time. He has a win already this season, at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, and three other top-10s… Matt Fitzpatrick will be looking for the “RBC double.” Fitzpatrick, who won the RBC Heritage in a playoff over Jordan Spieth earlier this year, tied for 10th in Canada last year and a week later won the U.S. Open… Justin Rose, who shot a final-round 60 to finish T4 last year, returns… Sam Burns, Cam Young, and Sahith Theegala – all members of Team RBC – are teeing it up… For the first time in TOUR history, three Canadians come into the week with a win already this season – Corey Conners, Adam Svensson, and Mackenzie Hughes. They lead a hearty collection of Canadians teeing it up in their national open… Other notables in the field include a trio of European Ryder Cuppers in Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, and Shane Lowry… Three of golf’s biggest up-and-comers will also play, as Michael Thorbjornsen, Sam Bennett, and Ludvig Aberg are in the field. Aberg is making his pro debut.